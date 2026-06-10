Night Shadows Radio For 6-10-2026 Is Now Up BelowDepopulation, The Rich Men, Eternal Ruin & More...Stewart C. BestJun 10, 20262962Share0:00-1:21:51Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelBEWARE THE RICH MEN - THEY PLAN OF KILLING YOU…Stewart2962Share
Have not listened yet, but from the above Fox graphic, perhaps we have this:
Dan 8:5-7:
And as I was considering, behold, an he goat came from the west on the face of the whole earth, and touched not the ground: and the goat had a notable horn between his eyes. (Dan 8:5)
And he came to the ram that had two horns, which I had seen standing before the river, and ran unto him in the fury of his power. (Dan 8:6)
And I saw him come close unto the ram, and he was moved with choler against him, and smote the ram, and brake his two horns: and there was no power in the ram to stand before him, but he cast him down to the ground, and stamped upon him: and there was none that could deliver the ram out of his hand. (Dan 8:7)
Agape of Jesus to you my brothers and sisters