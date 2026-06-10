Stewart’s Substack

Stewart’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KJB Verse-of-the-Day's avatar
KJB Verse-of-the-Day
Jun 10

Have not listened yet, but from the above Fox graphic, perhaps we have this:

Dan 8:5-7:

And as I was considering, behold, an he goat came from the west on the face of the whole earth, and touched not the ground: and the goat had a notable horn between his eyes. (Dan 8:5)

And he came to the ram that had two horns, which I had seen standing before the river, and ran unto him in the fury of his power. (Dan 8:6)

And I saw him come close unto the ram, and he was moved with choler against him, and smote the ram, and brake his two horns: and there was no power in the ram to stand before him, but he cast him down to the ground, and stamped upon him: and there was none that could deliver the ram out of his hand. (Dan 8:7)

Reply
Share
L J L's avatar
L J L
Jun 11

Agape of Jesus to you my brothers and sisters

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stewart C. Best · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture