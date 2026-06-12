Night Shadows Radio For 6-12-2026 Is Now Up BelowDisclosure, False Light, Delusions, Lies & Video TapeStewart C. BestJun 12, 20263162Share0:00-1:15:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart3162Share
Thank you for another really good show!
As far as the Spielberg movie goes, the reviews I have read claim that it is not up to par for Spielberg. One stated that it is a rather lame version of the TV show the X files. It does not answer any questions and is rather poorly acted...so, any Christian that is triggered by it had to pretty much be living under a rock. I have no intention of watching it ....pffft...anyone interested in how evil really works here need to look to Roman Polansky ..The Ninth Gate or books by Stephen King. Straight forward without any silly occult coding to distract or deceive people. It is indeed all interdimensional and they feed off human fear... Period. The new agers are looking forward to these deceivers..their choice. Oh well.
As far as demonic possession goes, once a person is possessed, it is useless to do deliverance. They will just take on another one because the demon makes them feel powerful. It uses the human dark heart to deceive the one possessed. I no longer waste my time with any of this.
God bless
Stewart, I listen to your program all the time. However, Iranians (Persians) are NOT Arabs. They are Aryans and related to Europeans. Among the Middle East countries...the citizens love the American people. Their problem is with the US government. Go back to when the US placed Pahlavi as King in Iran and killed the leader that the people had voted for. How many wars has Iran started even in the past 50 years? Also, there are thousands of Christians and Jews that live there in peach. What say you? Many thanks for your program.