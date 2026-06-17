Stewart’s Substack

Stewart’s Substack

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Dennis
Jun 18

A great and interesting informational program.

Stewart mentioned about a nation that forgets God gets turned into hell.

Take a look at England.Yep.

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Dennis
Jun 18

New earth quake swarm in Central New Mexico on The Rio Grande Rift. Reported that sits on Lava 12k below.

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