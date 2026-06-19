Night Shadows Radio For 6-19-2026 Is Now Up BelowZombie Land - From Top To Bottom & More...Stewart C. BestJun 19, 2026316Share0:00-1:11:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart316Share
Thank you for another great show tonight!
The run up to WWIII is very strange. The proxy armed conflicts that began in the 90s that usually resulted in regime change and sometimes ancient artifact procurement, has developed into quite the mess. But manipulative tactics, underhanded as they are, usually backfire at some point. It looks as though a culmination of that fate is happening now. The bunkers for the rich men are prepped and ready for occupation, if not already occupied. The AI "data centers" seem to be prepared for DEW attacks. The fencing around them are cyan blue in color (at least in the photos of the few I have seen). So, it seems that burning out the surrounding properties may be the plan in this regard. So yes, we must always be watching and be prepared for whatever may come our way.
God bless ❤❤❤
You were talking about the Black Star in our orbit. Terral03.com has been researching this since 2011. He has daily updates on substack Rumble & sometimes if Brighteon.com works