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Dennis
Jun 24

Major magnitude 7.1 and 6.9 earthquakes have just struck Venezuela and Japan within 24 minutes of one another. The M7.1's epicenter was just outside Caracas at a depth of 13.2 km. Major damage is possible. I'll be reporting live ASAP frpm "X" Stefan Burns

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Dennis
Jun 25

Space weather news reported solar wind plasma speed has double in past 24 hours. The arrival of the coronal hole stream

One person on x unusual earth quake activity. Both of these things happening within 2 hours of each other. 1 in 1,000 to 1,200 years.

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