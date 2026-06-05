Night Shadows Radio For 6-5-2026 Is Now Up BelowStewart C. BestJun 05, 20263473Share0:00-1:17:07Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart3473Share
I always enjoyed the depth of research that Stan D provided. I joined his Patreon just because Larry spoke of the great amounts of info shared in his monthly zoom calls. After one month I decided I was better suited to be a free supporter. After I dropped to free I was blocked and banned from Stan’s Patreon. Of course, I tried to reach out but no response.
I’m sure Stan is throttled from reaching many but it’s also interesting to note that they block / ban for no reason other than stated above. Don’t get me wrong, he has every right to do what ever he wants with his channel, keep or remove who he wants.
Speaking about the murder of the young man by The Indian who was carrying a ceremonial 8 inch blade and some places in U.S. they carry.
He,The Indian was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence.