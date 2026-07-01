Night Shadows Radio For 7-1-2026 Is Now Up BelowStewart C. BestJul 01, 20263563Share0:00-1:19:26Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart3563Share
A great show tonight.
Regarding the homeless. I have been reading since the late 90's the reports of missing homeless people.
Off the streets, somewhere. Speculation,only that. But would be candidates for medical experiments, organ donors.
Also. I read on Social media x that Israel PM said didn't want anymore U.S. money.
A break is coming it seems.
Also. Major concern of a west coast mega quake. Signs of intense plate pressure.
Stefan Burns...
Excellent show tonight gentlemen!
Oh, the energy is building. The pressure is on. Edginess abounds! Will something blow this weekend? Maybe.
It is difficult to tell these days whether earth events are natural or man-made. The Powers have weapons we know nothing about, however the ones we know about can cause everything that has been going on. But does it really matter? The damage is done either way.
Yeah, I too gave up long ago trying to tell people about my supernatural experiences, both bad and beautiful. It really is easier just to battle and banish the dark ones than it is to convince others that they exist! LOL...I am just grateful for the experience. Fearlessness is one's best weapon. True fearlessness requires regeneration of the heart..too bad so many refused to listen and walk the path. No doubt more battles await before I exit this realm!! Life here is what it is! Much LOVE and God bless ❤