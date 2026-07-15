Night Shadows Radio For 7-15-2026 Is Now UpAI Says September 2026 Will Be A Turning Point For Humanity & More...Stewart C. BestJul 15, 2026226Share0:00-1:15:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart226Share
Thanks gentlemen. Appreciate you sharing, Larry.
I’ve felt that horrible malaise, lingering sense of feeling "off", on top of the severe daily neurological & vascular attacks, for well over a week
The Lord is good, no matter the pain we endure. ✝️💜🕊️
Another interesting show tonight! Thank you.
There is a misconception about the equinox. It is not the time of equal night and day...it is about the sun and the equator. The EqiLUX is the time of equal day and night. It runs closely with the equinox, but not the same day:
timeanddate.com
What Is the Equilux?
By Dean Clark
Twice a year, day and night reach a perfect balance of 12 hours each, creating a little-known event called the equilux.
Approx. equilux dates
Latitude March September
60° North Mar 18 Sep 25
55° North Mar 17 Sep 25
50° North Mar 17 Sep 25
45° North Mar 17 Sep 25
40° North Mar 17 Sep 26
35° North Mar 16 Sep 26
30° North Mar 16 Sep 27
25° North Mar 15 Sep 27
20° North Mar 14 Sep 28
15° North Mar 12 Sep 30
10° North Mar 8 Oct 4
5° North Feb 24 Oct 17
Equator No equal day and night
5° South Apr 14 Aug 29
10° South Apr 1 Sep 10
15° South Mar 28 Sep 14
20° South Mar 26 Sep 16
25° South Mar 25 Sep 17
30° South Mar 24 Sep 18
35° South Mar 24 Sep 19
40° South Mar 23 Sep 19
45° South Mar 23 Sep 19
50° South Mar 23 Sep 20
55° South Mar 23 Sep 20
60° South Mar 22 Sep 20
Also, I have discovered that AI has a great deal of inaccuracy. I don't trust any research conclusions based solely on an AI analysis. Since AI has been so widely available, people have gotten very lazy with their research. This is dangerous.
So, I wait and see what happens from day to day as we trek through the end times
God bless