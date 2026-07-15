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𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓴𝓲~Parents for Kids Health's avatar
𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓴𝓲~Parents for Kids Health
16h

Thanks gentlemen. Appreciate you sharing, Larry.

I’ve felt that horrible malaise, lingering sense of feeling "off", on top of the severe daily neurological & vascular attacks, for well over a week

The Lord is good, no matter the pain we endure. ✝️💜🕊️

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Linda Strehlow's avatar
Linda Strehlow
17h

Another interesting show tonight! Thank you.

There is a misconception about the equinox. It is not the time of equal night and day...it is about the sun and the equator. The EqiLUX is the time of equal day and night. It runs closely with the equinox, but not the same day:

timeanddate.com

What Is the Equilux?

By Dean Clark

Twice a year, day and night reach a perfect balance of 12 hours each, creating a little-known event called the equilux.

Approx. equilux dates

Latitude March September

60° North Mar 18 Sep 25

55° North Mar 17 Sep 25

50° North Mar 17 Sep 25

45° North Mar 17 Sep 25

40° North Mar 17 Sep 26

35° North Mar 16 Sep 26

30° North Mar 16 Sep 27

25° North Mar 15 Sep 27

20° North Mar 14 Sep 28

15° North Mar 12 Sep 30

10° North Mar 8 Oct 4

5° North Feb 24 Oct 17

Equator No equal day and night

5° South Apr 14 Aug 29

10° South Apr 1 Sep 10

15° South Mar 28 Sep 14

20° South Mar 26 Sep 16

25° South Mar 25 Sep 17

30° South Mar 24 Sep 18

35° South Mar 24 Sep 19

40° South Mar 23 Sep 19

45° South Mar 23 Sep 19

50° South Mar 23 Sep 20

55° South Mar 23 Sep 20

60° South Mar 22 Sep 20

Also, I have discovered that AI has a great deal of inaccuracy. I don't trust any research conclusions based solely on an AI analysis. Since AI has been so widely available, people have gotten very lazy with their research. This is dangerous.

So, I wait and see what happens from day to day as we trek through the end times

God bless

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