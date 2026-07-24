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7-29-2026 is also Tu’B’Av a FULL MOON little known WEDDING FEAST. It clearly portrays Christ coming for His Bride. Why is this sign showing up exactly at a FULL MOON on Tu’B’Av 2026?

He has placed it all under the military and a National Security issue, meaning no one can stop these DATA CENTERS - if this does not tell you what Trump is about, nothing will…you don’t count - you never did - are you AWAKE YET?

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