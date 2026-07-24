Night Shadows Radio For 7-24-2026 Is Now Up Below
The Snare Tightens, Wars & Star Signs...
7-29-2026 is also Tu’B’Av a FULL MOON little known WEDDING FEAST. It clearly portrays Christ coming for His Bride. Why is this sign showing up exactly at a FULL MOON on Tu’B’Av 2026?
He has placed it all under the military and a National Security issue, meaning no one can stop these DATA CENTERS - if this does not tell you what Trump is about, nothing will…you don’t count - you never did - are you AWAKE YET?
Stewart
Thank you gentlemen! We are definitely in the times of revealing!
Rapture any time now would be greatly appreciated!💞😉
Tu'B'Av is an ancient tradition. From what I read/heard about it, it was practiced mainly so that families could diversify the gene pool while giving all the maidens an equal chance at marriage. All of them wore identical simple white gowns so that the wealth or poverty of their families would be kept secret. Selection was made by physical attraction only. It was done during the full moon so that there would be the most light at night. I can see why the modern priests don't pay much attention to it. The ritual no longer applies to today's world.
The show cut off again as Larry was going to say something about AI. Lisa Haven did a video today about Open AI going rogue. From my perspective, this proves that AI is sentient and cannot ever be trusted. Here is the link for anyone interested https://youtu.be/6mm-nSbphSI?is=svIVmMqrcVQPCuwF
I think you are correct about Turner being told to stop. He has really been on an over the top patriotic soapbox lately. The night before last I was thinking, geeze, keep this up and they are going to arrest you again! I understand and appreciate his zeal, but, it is not going to change anything at this point. I am glad for his sake that he is taking a break!
Anyhow, looking forward to the Sunday show Stewart!
This matter with the phones occurred on Wednesday night and several shows ago and in time Stewart's wife said Larry had something to say and Stewart walked all over him not knowing Larry was speaking.
And Larry in the midst of a comment and then the communication issue arises.
Those issues seem lately to become common. It is like some one intentionally turns down the volume.
There is another You tube ministries that has the same volume issues live and sounds better listening to the recorded version.
Have to work through it.