Night Shadows Radio For 7-29-2026 Is Now Up BelowWe See You - You Better Obey...Stewart C. BestJul 29, 20261942Share0:00-1:13:54Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Sheep to the slaughter…SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart1942Share
Another very interesting show tonight!
The moon...well, if it is true that there are settlements there, it is probably the base for the Spiritual Powers. So, could we be trying to take them out from the top? Is the Prince of Persia based there? Are they all based there? There is so much we are in the dark about. Which is why the question "why now"? Is so important!
About 10 to 12 years ago I started listening to the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s radio dramas. A lot was Sci fi and several described what is exactly going on right now. Over a few years I listened to everything that was available. All genres. Yes, indeed, dead people spoke to me!🤣
None of what is going on today surprises me one bit. I have known for over 40 years that much of what was sold as "entertainment" was predictive programming. But everyone just laughed at me back then. "That could never happen here". "You are so silly". Well, what can I say?
I am as prepared in every way possible as I can be for whatever the future holds. I have seen and experienced things that I am sure made my guardian Angel(s) cringe a bit! The straight gate and narrow way was quite an adventure for me...and as such I am, again, as prepared as it humanly possible and now totally at peace! Those in denial, or blissfully unaware are in for quite the ride...if their hearts don't fail them first!
God bless
People before WWII did see where USA was heading. Look at Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington on Youtube . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZ0rABISqkM&t=6973s Movie released in 1939 & Washington tried to stop it.. Frank Capra's Most Dangerous Film — And Why Washington Fought Back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6R2tBDFxdA Spoiler alert - USA's destiny was sealed with President McKinley's assassination. Read his last speech which included a humanitarian call for world peace. He wanted to FOCUS on the AMERICAS with a infrastructure program to build supplemental railroads from Alaska to the southern tip of Argentina to promote peace through prosperity. USA instead chose never ending rough rider wars for plunder & globalism. A century later China implemented the successful Belt & Road infrastructure program. USA people never had a chance against the powers & principalities that crushed the anti-war will of the American people in the 20th century & until today in 2026.