Night Shadows Radio For 7-3-2026 Is Now Up Below
250th Birthday - Rebellion & Trouble Cometh...
EVIL ON FULL DISPLAY…
ARE DATA CENTERS ALSO FEMA CAMPS IN DISGUISE?
Stewart
EVIL ON FULL DISPLAY…
ARE DATA CENTERS ALSO FEMA CAMPS IN DISGUISE?
Stewart
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Excellent show tonight gentlemen!
Oh, the orgsn donor issue! I absolutely disgusts me!
When my father was in ICU dying, he asked me if he should be a donor. I told him, absolutely NO! I explained how the "brain dead" fraud worked, and how they had to harvest the parts before your body actually died. Of course he agreed and refused to sign thr approval. One would think that would be it. OH NO! The entire time I was waiting in the ICU waiting room, the ghouls would not leave me alone. They kept at it, trying yo guilt me into making him change his mind. He had the rate blood type AB-. I came very close to getting physical with them and boy fid I give the hospital a piece of my mind over this!
The thing that really gets me is that if people would do as they were told, picked up their cross, followed the commands, entered the narrow way and received the heart regeneration, THEY WOULD NOT FEAR physical death and these Frankenstein procedures would not even be an issue. If course the evil ones will always need their victims, but the mass black market would not exist
Just me, but I will not donate blood or blood plasma, nor will I accept it from anyone else either.
Now, regarding the human heart. Studies have been done about heart cells. There is evidence that the heart is where important memories are permanently stored. The brain is just a processor. Similar to the difference between RAM and ROM memory in computer systems. I don't know how valid this is but evidence from heart transplant survivor reports seem to support this theory.
God bless
Happy 4th of July 2026.
Some believe it will/could be the last but only God knows for sure.
on Directv channel 385 Heroes and Icons this weekend is having a “The Twilight Zone” Marathon
Anyway, what prompted my comment here was the episodes I’ve seen. I watched it on TV as a child and watching it today seems to make it almost prophetic.
Just watched Episode 7 from Season 1 The Lonely with Jack Warden. A convicted murderer sentenced to 50 years in solitary confinement on an earth environment asteroid by his self. Receives a quarterly resupply visit form authorizes. Anyway, one visit the commander sneaks in a box and and asks the prisoner to wait until they leave. before they leave,he opens, next scene is an image of an fully operational robot, (we would call an A.I. girlfriend) female for company. Looks and acts like a real person. And this show in the early, mid 60’s.
The second: The Brain Center at Whipples: 1967. At end of year report by video, reel movie, to stock holders, CEO, Mr. Whipples outlines his plan to replace human workes with automation. No more health care,coffee breaks, paid leaver, paid retirements. Increase productivity. In the end, h eis replaced.
Actually the twilight zone is the mind’s imagination,as I understand it.
Thought it was interesting.