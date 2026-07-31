Stewart’s Substack

Stewart’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis's avatar
Dennis
1d

Speaking of computer chips from China,with a back door to shut down, installed in U S Military equipment such as radar defense for ships.

This was discussed in the 1980's and 90's. It has been reported that those types of chips have been replaced.

But several years ago, in The Black Sea, The USS Donald Cook, I believe lost all electronics allegedly from an Russian EMP from a air craft. Dead in the sea.

Reply
Share
Doris Vanecek's avatar
Doris Vanecek
1d

We are definitely in the last days!!!

God is in total control!!!!

I rest easy in this fact & in the arms of my Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ!!!

Thank you & Larry both for keeping us informed on these last days.

God bless you!!!

Doris from Texas

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stewart C. Best · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture