Night Shadows Radio For 7-31-2026 Is Now Up Below
The Acclimation Project, Arrival, Lies & That Old Serpent...
Now Jesus warns us these are all spiritual impostors, sent by God to damn the human race because they rejected Jesus Christ & the simplicity of the Cross. These impostors say that Jesus is not the Messiah. not the Redeemer, but just another avatar. Someone is lying - I wonder who it is…
Stewart
Speaking of computer chips from China,with a back door to shut down, installed in U S Military equipment such as radar defense for ships.
This was discussed in the 1980's and 90's. It has been reported that those types of chips have been replaced.
But several years ago, in The Black Sea, The USS Donald Cook, I believe lost all electronics allegedly from an Russian EMP from a air craft. Dead in the sea.
We are definitely in the last days!!!
God is in total control!!!!
I rest easy in this fact & in the arms of my Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ!!!
Thank you & Larry both for keeping us informed on these last days.
God bless you!!!
Doris from Texas