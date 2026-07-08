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Dennis
6h

Very rare M2.9 (M3.0) earthquake off the coast of Chicago Illinois in Lake Michigan, 15 miles East of Fort Sheridan Army Reserve base.

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Dennis
7h

On social media "X" Marshall Masters is posting images of what appears to be a second sun.

Also, on Social Media "X", at least one account is reporting Crop Circles that are 16 this year and one never seen before.

https://www.cropcircleaccess.com/latestcropcircles/ This link is not.

SpiritSTEM

@spiritstem_-- This is. And it is interesting. Signs in the earth.

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