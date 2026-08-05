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Matthew Goettel's avatar
Matthew Goettel
1d

Regarding the Islamic move-ins. Areas are targeted apparently and if the money is right, the landowners sell the land. Who is to stop it, in this country where money buys many folk's "satisfaction" or silence. The neighbors are helpless to do anything. Where's the proof of illegality? Who has "standing" to resort to what, the courts ( which are ruled by a few men) There are many opponents of this nation with very deep pockets. Many who have the desire to reach into those pockets. It's too bad.

Thank you for the very insightful show and let's pray for everyone to get saved. Things aren't looking too great out there!

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Nancy Calhoun's avatar
Nancy Calhoun
1d

Always pray over you and Patti along with Larry and Darnette!! Thank you 😊 for your honest truth.

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