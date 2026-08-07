Night Shadows Radio For 8-7-2026 Is Now Up BelowCosmic Signs Everywhere But Is Anyone Watching & Much More...Stewart C. BestAug 07, 2026286Share0:00-1:05:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Midnight Parade 8-14-2026SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart286Share
The tunnels you describe are under Mount Shasta too. One was found in the 1920s while gold mining operations were going on. There are tunnels throughout the US. Shasta supposedly is a place where "aliens" have an underground civilization. So, yes, this could be part of the disclosure project. Way too much discussion right now about ancient structures and how they were built.
And:
Interesting factoids about the planetary alignment beginning August 12, 2026:
From my perspective, I see the planets representing the Powers and Principalities that are at war with mankind.
Venus representing Yeshua (Revelation 22:16)
Pluto is named after the God of Death. This planet will be in the background constellation of Capricornus. It will also be180 degrees opposite Venus which is in the constellation of Virgo. Death stays far away from the light of life.
The planets involved in the alignment:
Mercury: Named after the god of trade, travel and communication. In the constellation of Cancer
Jupiter: King of the gods. Representing thunder. In the constellation of Cancer
Uranus: named after Ouranous, god of the sky. In the constellation of Taurus
Saturn: god of crops, harvest. In the constellation of Pisces
Neptune: god of the oceans. In the constellation of Pisces
Mars: god of War in the constellation of Gemini
The moon is with the Sun in Leo setting up the total solar eclipse on the 12th.
Venus is in Virgo, the virgin..the Revelation sign constellation.
If this is not enough, the Perseid meteor shower will peak the nights of August 12 and 13. Those that can witness the eclipse will also see a meteor shower of 60 to 100 meteors per hour.
Just facts. People can come to their own conclusions. I have come to my own.
The phone that rings during the show; can it be unhooked or unplugged during the show? It is very annoying.