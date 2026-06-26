Night Shadows Radio For Friday 6-26-2026 Is Now Up BelowFallen Ones, Deceptions, War Traps & How The World Ends...Stewart C. BestJun 26, 2026256Share0:00-1:16:22Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackLarry's Raw IntelStewart256Share
It always stuns me that some folks think they have all the answers about everything, are able to judge others and look down their noses at everyone because they are so superior and really needs to be in heaven to show God and Christ and the Holy Spirit where they are wrong.
It's like fingernails scratch against a chalkboard hearing you wish for Trump & Netanyahu work together - The Alex Jones headline says Israel will demand USA nuke Iran or else they will. If this happens, USA will get nuked off the map & modern "Christianity" will be totally discredited. TRUMP/#BabylonMurika will be forever loathed to replace Hitler/NAZISM as the scapegoat for all world's problems. Don't forget Netanyahu thought 911 was good for Israel. China's Chairman XI in 2017 said "All things American will be forgotten by the world in 50 years". Almost correct except people will hate everything American for triggering WW3 & the destruction of 2/3's of the world's population. It was like a miracle from God that the USS Liberty was not sunk by Israel in 1967 to start WW3. If God takes the day off & lets insane people destroy the majority of human life, that's actually mercy that permits any human life to continue.