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And this video below shows are CLOSE ministries can be to TRUTH and yet SO FAR AWAY from Jesus - for there is NO DEATH, NO LOWEST ROOM, NO MEETING OR MANIFESTATION OF JESUS to the believer, no rebirth, the only way for a heart change, and no discussion of the TWO HEARTS OF MAN as taught in Scripture. SO CLOSE yet SO FAR AWAY…however, lots of truth here, just not the one that counts:

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So how does one KNOW when Jesus KNOWS YOU? When He MANIFESTS HIMSELF TO YOU and SHOWS YOU WHAT DIVINE LOVE IS and YOU ACCEPT HIS OFFER OF SALVATION!!

JOHN 14:21-26

21 He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.

22 Judas saith unto him, not Iscariot, Lord, how is it that thou wilt manifest thyself unto us, and not unto the world?

23 Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.

24 He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father’s which sent me.

25 These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you.

26 But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.

How then are we to meet Jesus and join in a covenant with Him? Enter into the STRAIT GATE and WALK THE NARROW WAY that leads to Eternal Life, who is Jesus Christ! He could never say I don’t know you if you met Him, conversed with Him and He with you!!

Revelation 3:20-22

20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.

21 To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.

22 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.

WAKE UP PEOPLE, YOUR TIME IS SHORT - THE ARRIVAL IS CLOSE AT HAND…

Stewart