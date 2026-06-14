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KJB Verse-of-the-Day's avatar
KJB Verse-of-the-Day
Jun 15

One-week warning?

Trump, Sunday, June 14th ("Peace and Security"):

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace..."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116750814874397998

P.S. June 21st is FATHER'S Day. Ha!

_____

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. (1Thess 5:3)

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Brandon's avatar
Brandon
Jun 15

Thank you Stewart for the Sunday shows. God bless you.

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