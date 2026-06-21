Night Shadows Sunday For 6-21-2026s Now Up Below
Thinning Veils, Odd Creatures, Noahide Secrets & Grace Vs. Law
Iran talks off, no resolution, Vance flies home, Trump in a rage, is anything new?
Stewart
Iran talks off, no resolution, Vance flies home, Trump in a rage, is anything new?
Stewart
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I STOOD BEFORE DIVINE LOVE, AND WAS CRUCIFIED BY IT! after I read that... I kept on quoting it all day long to myself and meditating upon the meaning thereof. The mouth of the righteous speaketh wisdom, and his tongue talketh of judgment.”
And Stewart, your personal testimony of your encounter with Christ is precious beyond belief. Thank you, thank you for sharing it with us. We all have our salvation stories, and each one is precious in the sight of the Lord. Like flowers, millions of different flowers, in the garden of the Lord. All unique. All beloved.
LOL! You said friends and family will think it odd that we literally lust after God. Absolutely! They think we’re on the verge of psychosis! They’re ready to put us away. “Why are you so obsessed with the Lord and His Word??” they say. Because He lives within me. He beckons me. He woos me, and has betrothed me.