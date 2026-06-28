Night Shadows Sunday For 6-28-2026 Is Now Up BelowHow I learned To Love The Extraterrestrials & I Know Not Any JudgmentStewart C. BestJun 28, 2026144Share0:00-1:58:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackStewart144Share
Thank you Stewart! You have provided me with food for thought, contemplation and prayer. I want to walk the narrow way, remove the beam from my eye and trust only Jesus.
Always a pleasure to listen to your Sunday show Stewart!
There are facts about how this prison world operates that people always want to get around, but it never works.
Fact 1. EVERYTHING has a price tag. If something is offered for free, or even a "prize" is given for taking it, RUN! (Example...MNRA jabs...socialism, "free" salvation...there are many examples.) True salvation has its price...dedication and worldly self sacrifice and the humble wisdom to accept judgment. Nothing of value is ever easy.
Fact 2. EVERYTHING in and of this world has an expiration date. Don't get sold on the lie of "eternal life" in this realm. By all means, reject all the alien technology even if it means your body dies soon. Emotional attachment to anything or anyone here is folly and only results in emotional pain.
And it is very apparent that much of mankind now carries a smug sense of entitlement. Somehow they got into their heads that this world owes them something. Others think they can "ascend" by their own will. These are quite the delusions!
Boy, when the gasoline stops flowing and supermarkets run out of food, the spoiled brats are gonna throw temper tantrums, the likes we have never seen before! Cities will burn! But hey, maybe the space aliens will come to save the day! The downtrodden earth dwellers will be oh so grateful and gladly accept anything they offer without question.. just the way it has always been...cycle after cycle..
Much LOVE and God bless ❤