Night Shadows Sunday For 6-7-2026 Is Now Up BelowThe Killing Fields Of The Rich Men and Who Will Escape?Stewart C. BestJun 07, 20262552Share0:00-2:30:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Here is the YouTube video from Canadian Prepper, only this is NOT A THEORY, IT IS REAL AND IS RIGHT UNDER OUR NOSES:SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackStewart2552Share
Thank you Stewart for another excellent Sunday show!
Michael Yon is quite knowledgeable about what is going on. Yes, they want as many dead as possible. Anyone paying attention has known this for quite some time. And yes, he knows, from his experiences in the ME what some of the military objectives are. However there are layers. For example, in 2003 I was on flight from Tennessee to California. I was sitting next to a man in uniform heading home from his tour in Iraq. He told me about how his unit was involved in securing historical relics and treasure. This was another layer to what is and has been happening in the ME. (The cradle of civilization.) There are Stargates throughout the region. And apparently there is a very important one in Iran that battles have been fought over for a very long time. There are relics with esoteric information as well. Key codes, etc. And hostilities will not end until certain powers secure it all for themselves. Once and for all. Don't be fooled. ReLIEgion is not the motivation for any battles in this region. ReLIEgion is just a cover story for the ultimate power play. Plus it works well as a motivator to get humans to die for the lie of "God and country". I find it interesting that the US guberment seems to be all for giving Israel command over American fighting forces. We will see how well that goes over since this would eliminate the "fighting for God and country" element. Boy that stargate in Iran must be very, very important to THEIR quest for the golden throne!
It should be apparent at this point that those in control in all major countries are in the process of deciding which one of them (or which group) will prevail in the pursuit of ultimate power. God has his chosen. So does Satan. And with Satan, it is a game of thrones. Power and wealth being the prize.. And in this game, humanity, in general, is not of any consideration or consequence. Our suffering is just a nice side effect for the powers and principalities to feed off of. And the more they can eliminate that are not truly saved, the better for him! Win-win for all involved in ruling over this prison planet.
As for Biblical prophecy regarding end times wars. We will recognize them after the fact. People are looking for things to happen in a particular order. Don't be surprised if things happen out of the order most think they will. The same with the Book of Revelation. All prophecy is perceived without any time context. Time only applies in the material realm.
Everything here is just the way it is. All any of us can do is continue on our narrow path, not being of this world (and having no attachments to it) preparing for strife and inconvenience as best we can. Personally, I am old, tired and not all that concerned about physical death or whatever they have planned during these times. Ultimately The Father is in control, and his will be done. God bless ❤❤❤
Thanks Stewart