Night Shadows Sunday For 7-12-2026 Is Now Up Below
A Dead Humanity Is An Easily Seduced Humanity - "Yea, Hath God Said"?
The Strong Delusion is here already, it is just building towards the final apex - THE ARRIVAL IN FULL VIEW OF HUMANITY…
PROJECT SERPO:
How Can humanity escape this STRONG DELUSION?
Stewart
One of the most destructive insidious lies taught as Factual True Science is the Lie of Evolution that in one step conclusion tells young minds God does not exist! It teaches young children that they are nothing but a random accident. Man is nothing more than a sophisticated animal. THIS HAS BEEN TAUGHT FOR 80 YEARS AT LEAST!
Now see how many think that anything goes because there is no accountability.
I remember reading a book published about the Holy Roman Empire and one of the driving factors for The Crusades to The Middle East was that to cleanse and possess the holy land for the second coming of Jesus Christ. I think written in Daniel,a prophecy about the end days of a kingdom yet to come and that they thought they were that kingdom.
Thought that interesting.