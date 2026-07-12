Stewart’s Substack

Stewart’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L J L's avatar
L J L
11h

One of the most destructive insidious lies taught as Factual True Science is the Lie of Evolution that in one step conclusion tells young minds God does not exist! It teaches young children that they are nothing but a random accident. Man is nothing more than a sophisticated animal. THIS HAS BEEN TAUGHT FOR 80 YEARS AT LEAST!

Now see how many think that anything goes because there is no accountability.

Reply
Share
Dennis's avatar
Dennis
13h

I remember reading a book published about the Holy Roman Empire and one of the driving factors for The Crusades to The Middle East was that to cleanse and possess the holy land for the second coming of Jesus Christ. I think written in Daniel,a prophecy about the end days of a kingdom yet to come and that they thought they were that kingdom.

Thought that interesting.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stewart C. Best · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture