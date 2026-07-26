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Linda Strehlow's avatar
Linda Strehlow
12h

Excellent show today, as always! Thank you Stewart!

It sure would be nice to exit sooner vs later! This El Nino summer is, so far, the worst I have ever experienced. Never ending triple digits! The heat and I are definitely NOT friends! Ugh!

Another end times watchman posted an interesting sign in the heavens. On 9/11/2021, the moon was at 88 degrees on the elliptical. On 8/8/2026 the moon will also be at 88 degrees on the elliptical. The interesting part is that between these two dates the moon has made 333 lunar sidereal orbits. Repeating numbers can be a sign of some event to take place. Or, at least, the Powers like to use these numbers for their events. Additionally, 8/8, is also a part of the Lion's gate portal opening period. As always, we will find out of any of these things portend an event in the near future!

God bless

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