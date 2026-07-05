Stewart’s Substack

Stewart’s Substack

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Stewart C. Best's avatar
Stewart C. Best
7h

Yes, have the printed list - will post it on my next post - and all books are still available - Frequency is everything, and the folks who have read it say now they understand what Jesus was getting at and why He demands a Strait Gate and Narrow Way - it is all about frequency - as Tesla said, if you want to know the secrets behind the Universe, think energy and frequency....all books are still available from Dark Light to The Locksmith To Finding Home, etc...Stewart

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bobby's avatar
bobby
1d

Night shadow sundays are a blessing every week!

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