Night Shadows Sunday For 8-2-2026 Is Now Up BelowStewart C. BestAug 02, 202651Share0:00-1:50:58Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The deception/delusion grows by the day - BEWARE!!!SubscribeShareShare Stewart’s SubstackStewart51Share
Another excellent Sunday show! Thank you Stewart.
Water is programmable. It responds to frequency. There is a plethora of information about this available.
Water is still a scientific enigma. Its properties are unique to all other elements of the material world. Salt water in particular. Most of the water on the Earth is salt water.
The human body is 60 petcent water, on average.. The way I see regeration is that when mankind fell, the frequency of divine LOVE was removed from the environment. It was no longer available to mankind. Regeration involves having this frequency restored to the body. The Father gave Jesus exclusive access to this frequency. This frequency also serves as protection in many ways. Just my opinion, this is how I experienced the process.
Look at how frequency is used against us. The frequencies the planet is being bombarded with by the servants of evil cause illness, mental confusion, and makes mankind easily manipulated. Agape LOVE protects one from much of this.
In addition, our bodies are being poisoned in many other ways by a variety of methods.
God bless