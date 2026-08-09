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Linda Strehlow's avatar
Linda Strehlow
11h

Thank you Stewart! Very informative show today…

Another aspect of the 153 fish story that I found interesting is that no fish were caught on the left side of the boat. Only when Jesus instructed the nets to be deployed on the right side were the 153 fish caught. The RIGHTeous are the bride. This goes to the right hand way and the left hand way.

God bless

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jennifer dibley's avatar
jennifer dibley
5h

Exactly correct crucify yourself of the flesh You cannot enter heaven with any worldly desires

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