No Show Tonight On Night Shadows
Due To Illness, There Will Be No Show Tonight, But Will On Friday, The Lord Willing...
We wish to thank everyone for their prayers for Patti and she is feeling a bit better.The prayers of the righteous avail much, so thank you again.
Right over the North Pole - Is this a warning to the UN and their minions that they will soon be eclipsed?
We are now unlocking all the secrets of the Sun, and the present instability is a precursor to the mini-nova.
Stewart
Thanks Stewart, so glad Patti is improving
Hallelujah! Praise God!!
Thank you, Our Father in Heaven. For Your mercy endureth forever!
By His stripes, you are healed, Patti Best and Stewart Best!
In His Holy Name. Amen. 🙏