We wish to thank everyone for their prayers for Patti and she is feeling a bit better.The prayers of the righteous avail much, so thank you again.

Right over the North Pole - Is this a warning to the UN and their minions that they will soon be eclipsed?

We are now unlocking all the secrets of the Sun, and the present instability is a precursor to the mini-nova.

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