Stewart’s Substack

Stewart’s Substack

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Jan Asleson's avatar
Jan Asleson
2h

Thanks Stewart, so glad Patti is improving

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La Isla Verde Ecovillage™'s avatar
La Isla Verde Ecovillage™
1h

Hallelujah! Praise God!!

Thank you, Our Father in Heaven. For Your mercy endureth forever!

By His stripes, you are healed, Patti Best and Stewart Best!

In His Holy Name. Amen. 🙏

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