Urgent Prayer Request
Patti Is Ill & She Needs Much Prayer
Patti has taken Ill these last few days and we need urgent prayer for healing and pain relief. The enemy is striking from every direction and we need help as never before.
Thank you all for your continued support.
Stewart
Praying for Patti to been healed from the King of Kings the Lotd of Lords Jesus.. lord Jesus please heal your daughter Patti who serves and loves you please scan her body and heal all that is wrong Father and send her intstsntous healing and relief from the pain and I plead the blood of Jesus over her and Stewart and send the devil and his minions back to the pit from which they came.. thankyou Lotd Jesus let your will be done this very minute!!!
Isaiah 53. By his stripes we are healed. May the Lord touch her and heal her quickly.